UNLV football opens camp with excitement and Flavor Flav

It may not look like it now, but it's one month away from the kickoff to college football and more specifically, Rebel football. Fall camp opened Wednesday morning with expectations sky-high.

"This is what we love, you spend a lot of time doing a lot of things administratively, you get a chance to get back on the field, spend time with the guys, just work on football and getting better, it's a great group, committed group, got a long way to go today was a good day, glad it's back," UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez said

"There is something to be out here with my best friends, we have a camaraderie we get to build on every summer, then we get to come out here and compete, there is nothing better," UNLV defensive back Dalton Baker said.

"Lot of stuff happening this year, last year playing college football, graduating, waiting for this since I was six years old, so this year is pretty important to me," UNLV receiver Devonte Boyd said.

Sanchez enters his third season looking to build off a four win 2016 he says he’s as excited now, as the day he took over the program.

"The culture is more solidified, we've been together longer, we've gone through some tough times, some good moments, I just think there is more of a chemistry," said Sanchez.

In attendance Wednesday was hip-hop icon Flavor Flav, an example of the type of attention and buzz the team is generating.

"We are as good as we let ourselves be,” said Baker. “I don't think there is any reason to put a ceiling on ourselves, we should come out here every day, keep getting better, take the coaching, I think the sky is the limit for this team."

