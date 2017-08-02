Gas tanker truck collides with car, kills two

Two people were reported dead Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a gas tanker truck in Meadview, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 1:08 p.m. on Diamond Bar Road at milepost 10 near the western part of Grand Canyon National Park.

According to deputies, a car carrying four passengers crashed with a gas tanker truck. Two people in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene and the other two passengers sustained injuries.

Medical responders flew the injured passengers to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where they remain in unknown condition, officials said.

Deputies did not immediately disclose if the driver of the gas tanker truck was injured. The tanks on the truck were empty at the time of the crash.

Diamond Bar Road remains closed at this time pending the investigation of the crash.

