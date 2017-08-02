Mana giving a lucky fan a chance to sing with them in Vegas

Mexican rock band Maná announced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans through Omaze. The legendary group is partnering with Omaze to offer the chance to win the ultimate fan experience of joining the band on stage during their Viva Mexico show at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 15. One winner and their guest will be flown out to Las Vegas, put up in a 4-star hotel, and score VIP tickets to the concert. The winner will also get to sing a song with Maná during their acoustic set.

Fans can enter for the chance to win for as little as $10 in support of Selva Negra Ecological Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the environment and community development. Selva Negra was founded by Mana’s frontman Fher Olvera.

Every donation offers fans the chance to hang out alongside this legendary rock and roll brand. Not only will a donation get you one step closer to an out-of-this-world rockstar experience, but funds raised will help support this incredible cause close to the band member’s hearts.

The Grand Prize includes:

Scoring VIP tickets to Maná's Viva Mexico show at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Joining Maná on stage during their acoustic set and have them sing your favorite Maná song to you

Getting flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel

The campaign closes on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

To learn more about the campaign, Selva Negra Ecological Foundation and to enter for your chance to win, click here.

