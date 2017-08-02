LVMPD searching for commercial robbery suspect

Police said they are searching for a commercial robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man who allegedly stole items from employees at a business.

During the month of July, the suspect entered a business in the 5000 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and used a weapon to steal undisclosed items from employees in the business, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20’s or 30’s, approximately 5’8” to 6’0” tall, and 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

