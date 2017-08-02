Montell Jordan, Lit & Alien Ant Farm performing in Vegas this we - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Montell Jordan, Lit & Alien Ant Farm performing in Vegas this weekend

Posted: Updated:
Montell Jordan to perform at Flamingo GO Pool on Saturday, August 5, 2017 Montell Jordan to perform at Flamingo GO Pool on Saturday, August 5, 2017

It's a 90's throwback concert at Flamingo GO Pool this weekend with performances by R&B singer Montell Jordan and rock bands Lit and Alien Ant Farm. 

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Montell Jordan will perform live at the Flamingo GO Pool on Saturday, August 5. Jordan is most notably known for his 90s hit song, "This Is How We Do It." 

Doors for Day Beats Saturday open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for Flamingo hotel guests and $20 for non-hotel guests and may be purchased online here

The pool’s “Night Jams” concert series continues with a performance by Lit with special guest Alien Ant Farm on Sunday, August 6. Lit gained famed when they released their songs, "My Own Worst Enemy" & "Miserable" in the late 90s. Alien Ant Farm had a successful run on the music charts with their cover of Michael Jackson's classic hit song "Smooth Criminal."

Doors for Night Jams open at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online here.

For more information on cabana and day bed rental fees for both events, please call (702) 697-2888. Guests must be 21+.    

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.