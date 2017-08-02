Montell Jordan, Lit & Alien Ant Farm performing in Vegas this weekend

Montell Jordan to perform at Flamingo GO Pool on Saturday, August 5, 2017

It's a 90's throwback concert at Flamingo GO Pool this weekend with performances by R&B singer Montell Jordan and rock bands Lit and Alien Ant Farm.

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Montell Jordan will perform live at the Flamingo GO Pool on Saturday, August 5. Jordan is most notably known for his 90s hit song, "This Is How We Do It."

Doors for Day Beats Saturday open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for Flamingo hotel guests and $20 for non-hotel guests and may be purchased online here.

The pool’s “Night Jams” concert series continues with a performance by Lit with special guest Alien Ant Farm on Sunday, August 6. Lit gained famed when they released their songs, "My Own Worst Enemy" & "Miserable" in the late 90s. Alien Ant Farm had a successful run on the music charts with their cover of Michael Jackson's classic hit song "Smooth Criminal."

Doors for Night Jams open at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online here.

For more information on cabana and day bed rental fees for both events, please call (702) 697-2888. Guests must be 21+.

