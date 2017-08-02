Recreational pot sales remain on hold in Henderson

The City of Henderson announced the continued postponement of sales of recreational marijuana within the city limits.

Mayor Debra March and the Henderson City Council unanimously approved extending the moratorium on recreational marijuana sales in Henderson for an additional 30 days on Tuesday.

The city said this extension will provide the time needed to prepare regulations governing recreational marijuana.

The Mayor and City Council will also have the opportunity to consider the regulations at their Sept. 5 meeting.

If the measure is approved, then the application process could begin for businesses to sell recreational marijuana within the City of Henderson and to be licensed for cultivation and production of recreational marijuana products, according to a press release.

Under Nevada law, only those entities that are currently licensed to provide medical marijuana are able to apply for a license to sell recreational marijuana before January 1, 2018, in jurisdictions where sales of recreational marijuana are permitted.

In February, the Mayor and City Council approved a 180-day moratorium on the application, licensing and operation of recreational marijuana establishments, transportation and the retail sale of recreational marijuana in the city of Henderson.

