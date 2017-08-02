Clark County welcomes new teachers to district

Valley children will be back in school in less than two weeks, but teachers have been preparing all summer long.

On Tuesday morning over 1,000 new teachers were welcomed to the Clark County School District at the Clark County Educational Association’s New Teacher workshop.

“I traveled here like a week and a half ago,” said Luis Ortiz, a new CCSD P.E. teacher. “It’s just a whole different world.”

Every year teachers new to the district are invited by CCEA to a new teacher orientation. It’s a welcome to the district by current teachers. Part of the welcoming message included information about the teachers union and representation for teaching professionals, should they get in trouble or called in for an investigation.

FOX5 has done several reports on the school district, from teachers in trouble with the law to student fight clubs, but even with those negative marks, Ortiz is still hoping for a positive experience.

“Have you heard of Chicago?” asked Ortiz. “I’m not nervous at all. Negative press, any press, it just happens, you just put your head down and do your work.”

For the last four years, Ortiz has taught P.E. on Chicago’s south side. He said that experience prepared him for Clark County students.

“The breakdown for the students and everything was the same,” said Ortiz. “Basically it’s just coming and working with kids with low income, and once you know how to speak to the children and how to get your point through."

