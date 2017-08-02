K9 VIP services available in Las Vegas

A new service is available in the Las Vegas area to help the health and wellness of canines.

K9 VIP has been created to benefit the well-being of dogs and help bring peace of mind to their owners.

The company said it will assist pet owners who love their animals but are unable to provide them the attention and exercise they need to be at their best.

Sometimes long hours at work from a demanding job, or a busy and hectic family schedule can just not leave time to give your dog the proper exercise and that's when K9 VIP steps in to help, according to the company.

VIP services include running, biking workouts for those dogs that might need a step up from the casual stroll, a customized program with what is best for the dog, or even just a walking buddy.

The company says their staff is athletic fitness enthusiasts who have an exceptional passion for working with dogs. Each member of the team has undergone a background check and has been screened to assure their fitness abilities can handle the demand of the canine clients.

Alyssa Deitsch has more on FOX5 News This Morning.

