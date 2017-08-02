Golden Knights holding fan contest to design goalie mask

The Vegas Golden Knights is holding a contest for fans to design goalie Calvin Pickard's mask for the 2017-18 season.

Contestants are asked to submit an image and description of the design and their contact information.

According to the organization's website, the contest is open to legal residents of Las Vegas, ages 14 or older until noon PT Friday, Aug. 4.

Five winners who Pickard decides to use parts of their design for his mask will get an invitations for a meet-and-greet with Pickard, along with a signed puck. The grand prize winner or winners will get an authentic Golden Knights jersey delivered personally by Pickard during the preseason.

