Vegas officer hurt, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

LVMPD squad cars close down the intersection of Arville and Tropicana after an officer-involved shooting (FOX5).

A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

Police units responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business at 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street at 4:15 p.m. According to Sgt. Jeff Clark, as the officers approached the vehicle, the male suspect inside the vehicle opened fire and struck two officers.

The injured officer was transported to University Medical Center where "he is ok," according to Sgt. Clark. He added that the officer was expected to be released Tuesday night.

The other officer was also hit, but a belt kept him from suffering any wound, police said.

Police said the suspect refused to get out of his vehicle. A heavily armed SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities treated it as a barricade.

Sgt. Clark urged drivers to stay clear of the area while it was an active scene.

Metro said the officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, but was hit in his lower left chest area. The officer has four children and his parents and fiance came to the hospital as he was treated.

It started as a stolen property case Sunday, where a victim reported their cell phone was stolen from a vehicle break-in. That phone was tracked to the truck that the suspect was driving, Metro said.

"It doesn't matter what area this happens in, everybody comes together and supports each other (in times like these)," Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Witness Steven Nagy-Szakal said he works as a sales associate in the area. He said he saw a traffic stop with two officers on each side of the driver. The driver on the passenger's side was touching his gun during the stop. He then went to the driver's side. "The officer must have seen a gun and both (police and the suspect) started firing."

"When the shots happened, I wasn’t scared. After, it started setting in that this really just happened. It's never happened to me in person. It was more scary. You got to hear the shots. It sounded like illegal fireworks. It was a very weird and scary experience," Nagy-Szakal said.

Captain Kelly McMahill gave an update on the case Tuesday night.

"We are extremely lucky. I feel very blessed our officers are able to go home to their families," she said.

The intersection of Tompkins Avenue at Arville Street was closed in addition to Arville Street between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

