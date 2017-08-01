1 Metro officer hurt, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Tropicana and Arville

LVMPD squad cars close down the intersection of Arville and Tropicana after an officer-involved shooting (FOX5).

A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

Police units responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business at 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street at 4:15 p.m. According to Sgt. Jeff Clark, as the officers approached the vehicle, the male suspect inside the vehicle opened fire and struck at least one officer.

The injured officer was transported to University Medical Center where "he is ok," according to Sgt. Clark. He added that the officer is expected to be released Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. A heavily armed SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities are treating this as a barricade.

Metro said the officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, but was hit in his lower left chest area. The officer has four children and his parents and fiance came to the hospital as he was treated.

"It doesn't matter what area this happens in, everybody comes together and supports each other (in times like these)," Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Sgt. Clark urged drivers to stay clear of the area since its still an active scene.

Witness Steven Nagy-Szakal said he works as a sales associate in the area. He said he saw a traffic stop with two officers on each side of the driver. The driver on the passenger's side was touching his gun during the stop. He then went to the driver's side. "The officer must have seen a gun and both (police and the suspect) started firing."

"When the shots happened, I wasn’t scared. After, it started setting in that this really just happened. It's never happened to me in person. It was more scary. You got to hear the shots. It sounded like illegal fireworks. It was a very weird and scary experience," Nagy-Szakal said.

The intersection of Tompkins Avenue at Arville Street was closed in addition to Arville Street between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.

