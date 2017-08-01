Top farmers markets in Las Vegas

Here are the top five farmers markets in Las Vegas according to Yelp.

If you’re in Downtown Las Vegas and looking for some fresh eats, then the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market is the place to be. The old bus depot turns into a farmers market every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can buy anything from fresh vegetables to a fully-cooked meal.

Downtown 3rd Farmers Market

300 N. Casino Center Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Next is the Fresh52 Farmers Market held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tivoli Village. According to Yelp, “There's about three rows of vendors selling fresh produce, specialty food items, and homemade crafts like soaps, medicinal oils, and jewelry.” There’s also live music and family-friendly activities.

Fresh52 Farmers Market

302 S. Ramport Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89145

If you’re in the Summerlin area, then you can hit up the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market held every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Users on Yelp say consumers can find gluten-free foods at this farmers market. It also includes a variety of spices and oils to cook with.

Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market

1980 Festival Plaza Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

If you’re more of a night owl or work in the day, then you can stop by the Conors Farmers Market held at The District in Henderson. It’s held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Yelp reviews say this is the best place to get fresh and organic produce from veggies to eggs and nuts.

Connors Farmers Market

2240 Village Walk Dr.

Henderson, NV 89052

The Country Fresh Farmers Market is also held in Henderson every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This small farmers market includes a variety of things from fresh produce to hand-crafted merchandise. Yelp users also say it’s quite affordable.

Country Fresh Farmers Market

200 S. Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89012

