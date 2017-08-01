Metro identifies four suspects involved in marijuana burglary

LVMPD briefs the media on an officer-involved shooting from July 29, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified four suspects involved in a burglary at a marijuana dispensary on July 29.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the department said Justin Edwards, Willik Mosby, Semaj Brown and Cody Irvin were identified as the suspects. Edwards has priors in Nevada but no felony convictions. Mosby also has priors in Nevada and California but no felony convictions. Brown has no felony convictions but he has priors in California. Irvin was described as convicted person with a lengthy criminal history in California.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary near Interstate 15 and Oakey Boulevard at 4:20 a.m.

Video surveillance showed four suspects armed with crowbars, wearing hoodies and masks arriving in a red sedan. After police arrived, Officer Siroyan encountered Mosby, Brown and Irvin. Siroyan told the suspects to not move or he will shoot. The suspects started to move and Siroyan fired one round from his shotgun.

None of the suspects were shot, police said. Mosby, Brown and Irvin were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Edwards, who was the driver, was stopped by a patrol officer in the area of Grand Central Parkway and Charleston Boulevard. Evidence from the burglary was recovered from the car, police said.

All of the suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and face charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and grand larceny.

Police said the suspects may have been involved in other burglaries at Valley dispensaries and pharmacies.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

