4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in southwest Las Vegas identified

Police are investigating after a child was killed in an 'accidental shooting' on Aug. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a 4-year-old child was fatally shot in the southwest portion of the Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Chandler Springs Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road. Adults and other kids were reportedly in the house at the time of the incident.

After being treated on scene by first responders, the boy, who was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Bradley Whitis, was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was accidental, according to officials.

Police said they were looking into how the child acquired the firearm and the manner in which he was shot.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect section, as well as homicide investigators, are investigating the incident.

