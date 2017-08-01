3-year-old shot in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said a 3-year-old child was shot in the southwest portion of the Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Chandler Springs Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road.

The condition of the child was not known, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was accidental, according to police.

