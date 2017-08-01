3-year-old shot in southwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3-year-old shot in southwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
LVMPD police vehicle in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) LVMPD police vehicle in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a 3-year-old child was shot in the southwest portion of the Valley Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Chandler Springs Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road. 

The condition of the child was not known, police said. 

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was accidental, according to police. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.