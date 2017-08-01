Pair of armed robbery suspects sought by LVMPD

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for two men suspected of robbing a local business.

On Sunday at 2:34 a.m., two armed suspects entered a business in the 400 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Alta Drive, and demanded money. After robbing the business of money, the suspects left the business toward Alta Drive, police said.

Police described a suspect as a Hispanic man, aged 18- to 20-years-old, about 5'8" to 5'10" tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black "Lakers" hat, blue "L.A. Dodgers" sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, black clothing covering his face, black pants, and black shoes. He was also armed with a small framed black firearm.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, aged 16- to 18-years-old, about 115 pounds with shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red and blue design, ripped blue jeans, and brown boots. He was armed with a black semi-automatic firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

