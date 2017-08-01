California man pleads guilty to killing son

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

California authorities said they found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

California authorities said they found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

A California man has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. entered the plea to first-degree murder Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra. He previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was being held on $10 million bail.

Prosecutors say Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators have said they think the boy was killed April 21.

The boy had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near a lake outside Santa Barbara on June 30.

Authorities have refused to say how the boy died, what evidence links the father to the boy's death or what led them to his body.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.