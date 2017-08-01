California man pleads guilty to killing son - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

California man pleads guilty to killing son

Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
Aramazd Andressian Jr. (Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department) Aramazd Andressian Jr. (Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
ALHAMBRA, CA (AP) -

A California man has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. entered the plea to first-degree murder Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra. He previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was being held on $10 million bail.

Prosecutors say Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators have said they think the boy was killed April 21.

The boy had been missing for more than two months before his remains were found near a lake outside Santa Barbara on June 30.

Authorities have refused to say how the boy died, what evidence links the father to the boy's death or what led them to his body.

