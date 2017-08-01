Survey: Employees claim 1200 hours per year wasted in pointless meetings

An employee works on a computer in an undated image. (File)

Do you feel like meetings at work need better focus or cut down to an hour or less? Canceled because it’s pointless? You’re not alone.

American Express released the results of its ‘Get Business Done’ survey and one-third of employees who responded claim they spend nearly 1200 hours a year in what they call “pointless” meetings.

The survey also revealed what those employees start thinking about when they mentally check out of meetings:

Running Errands (43%)

Taking Vacation (32%)

Questioning Coworkers’ Wardrobe Choices (29%)

Inserting a Witty Joke to Make Meeting More Fun (27%)

The survey also touched on productivity problems, the percentage of people using “mental health” days and frustrations with getting a “no” versus a “yes” when asking managers questions.

