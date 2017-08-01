Report: OHSA found no unusual circumstances during SPEEDVEGAS crash

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded there were no unusual circumstances with the track, operations, and vehicle that led to a deadly crash at SPEEDVEGAS.

On Feb 12, customer, Craig Sherwood, and driving instructor, Gil Ben-Kely, were killed in a fiery crash while they did high-speed laps on the track. Police said Sherwood lost control of the Lamborghini he was driving and crashed into a wall.

The report found that the Lamborghini was leased to SPEEDVEGAS and had a clean title with no reported damages or loss. The Lamborghini did have an aftermarket exhaust but OSHA said it could not determine whether the cause of the fire was due to the exhaust because it does not specialize in aftermarket vehicle components and it does not have recognized standards.

The Clark County Fire Department determined the fire as accidental and secondary to the crash.

[RELATED: SPEEDVEGAS lawsuit reveals new details about deadly crash]

SPEEDVEGAS said it replaced the front and rear brake pads and rotors before it was used on the track. It was changed because the stock pads and rotors do not do well on the track. The stock rotors could reportedly overheat and not be as effective. OHSA said it could not determine if the rotors and pads were a direct cause of the crash because it does not specialize in braking components and it does not have recognized standards.

According to the report, the investigator found that SPEEDVEGAS was inspecting vehicles daily to find any issues, it did have adequate fire extinguishers,

The report found minor operational violations including the employer performing a written hazard assessment, the establishment of a safety committee and a written safety program.

The report concluded there were no unusual circumstances a the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.