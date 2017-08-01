Metro seeks two suspects in central Valley armed robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro seeks two suspects in central Valley armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Two wanted suspects are seen entering the business (LVMPD). Two wanted suspects are seen entering the business (LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police need the public's help identifying two robbers that targeted a business west of the Strip.

On July 5, two armed suspects entered a business in the 1800 block of Flamingo Road at 11 p.m. According to police, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police described the first suspect as a black female adult in her late 20's. She's 5'6"-5'9" tall and weighs 150 to 170 pounds. In the security footage, she's seen wearing a "security" jacket, black pants and a black beanie. 

The second suspect was described by police as a black male adult, possibly 25-35 years of age. He's 5'6"-5'9" tall, weighing 150-170 pounds. He was also seen wearing a "security" jacket, gray shorts and a black "security hat."

Anyone with information should contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

