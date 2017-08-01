Parents pick online shopping, avoid crowds going back to school

Some parents looking to avoid crowded stores this back to school season have been choosing online shopping.

“(In-store shopping) is a royal pain,” mom of five Jessica Hernandez said. “I’m putting things in the cart and then turning around just to make sure (my kids) are behind me making sure they are following.”

FOX5 looked in to which stores offer the smoothest online shopping experience for parents.

Over at Target, parents can use the School List Assist program where customers pick and choose supplies or shop from a list set up by the student’s teacher.

Shoppers can pick the product up the same day or have it shipped.

Walmart has a similar method. Shoppers can browse their selection online and have everything shipped directly or opt for same day free in store pickup.

Amazon is another option. Parents can shop from a supply list created by the student’s teachers.

