'Altercation' leads to fatal shooting of 22-year-old near Deer Springs and Aviary

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

An "altercation" lead to a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man near Deer Springs and Aviary Ways, according to North Las Vegas Police.

A 30-year-old man in a vehicle shot the victim, who was on foot in the area. The victim was hit in the "upper extremity" and taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was put into custody and remained on the scene for questioning.

Police did not say what the altercation was regarding. Officer responded at 8:15 p.m.

