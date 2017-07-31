Allegiant Air still has plenty of 'mechanical issues' in Las Vegas

At least six outgoing Allegiant Air flights had to be rescheduled or canceled entirely within a 24-hour period from McCarran International Airport. The trend came approximately one week after customers were stranded in Las Vegas for four days, trying to fly to Oklahoma City.

Flights to the following cities were affected on Monday.

Monday, July 31

Bellingham, Washington (rescheduled)

Fresno, California (rescheduled)

San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled)

Eugene, Oregon (rescheduled)

Laredo, Texas (rescheduled)

According to FlightAware.com, Allegiant Air was the only airline to cancel a single outgoing flight on Monday (as of Monday night).

Hilarie Grey, a spokesperson for Allegiant Air, did not state the reason for the canceled flights. She said that the first three flights were rescheduled for Tuesday. FOX5 did not immediately receive or request information about the flights to Eugene or Laredo, which were canceled later in the day.

Genevieve Haley, who was supposed to be on the flight to Bellingham, said she was in town for a roller derby convention. She said her flight was canceled due to "mechanical issues."

"Allegiant just really needs to get it together," she said. "Thirty-six hours is a long time to ask people to wait."

The airline gave Haley a room at the South Point Hotel, but she will be unable to get back the money she lost at work. Still, after she did some research, she realized she was one of the lucky ones. Passengers trying to fly to Oklahoma City last week did not have any of their hotel expenses reimbursed despite having to wait four days for the next outgoing flight. Instead, they received $300 contingent upon their agreement not to file a lawsuit against Allegiant Air.

Grey stated that the reason those passengers didn't receive hotel rooms was because that flight was canceled instead of rescheduled.

"It sounds like they've been having a lot of issues in the past two weeks," Haley said. "There's lots of people that are making sacrifices and losing money, and my sister actually is missing out on a job interview after being out of a job for a month."

Final flight to Santa Rosa canceled

Brian Donnellan, another customer, did not have his flight rescheduled. He said he was supposed to fly to Santa Rosa, California on Saturday when his flight was canceled.

Donnellan's scheduled trip was the final scheduled Allegiant flight to ever go to Santa Rosa. He said the cancellation forced him to rent a car and drive home to be with his family.

According to the Allegiant Air website, two other flights out of Las Vegas had to be rescheduled on Saturday. The travel alerts page does not have any mention of flights that are not rescheduled, although Grey confirmed Donnellan's story is accurate.

Sunday, July 30

Santa Rosa, California (not rescheduled)

Casper, Wyoming (rescheduled)

Cincinnati, Ohio (rescheduled)

Grey said the flight to Santa Rosa had to be canceled "due to a downline mechanical issue."

"Passengers have been issued additional funds to help defray costs associated with the last-minute change," she said.

Donnellan said the money he is supposed to receive will not even cover the cost of the rental car he had to take to get home, let alone the rest of his time and money lost.

