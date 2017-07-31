Large plume of black smoke wafts from 'small brush fire' in Henderson

A small brush fire broke out in Henderson on July 31, 2017. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

Henderson firefighters responded to a "small brush fire" on Galleria Drive and Weston Ridge Road Monday evening, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The fire was contained by approximately 7:00 p.m., HFD said.

HFD did not report any property damage or injuries in the fire created a large plume of black smoke above the city.

