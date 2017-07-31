Father in southwest Valley murder-suicide identified

The father involved in a murder-suicide that ended with the stabbing death of a four-year-old boy and left his mother in critical condition was identified Monday by the Clark County Coroner.

Tyler Allen Knaub, 28, died from multiple stab wounds to his chest. The death was ruled a suicide by the coroner.

On July 26, officers responded to a southwest Valley home in the 8700 block of Norton Peak, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

The grandmother of the child was in the home when the stabbing occurred. She called 9-1-1 and rushed both her grandson and daughter, the child's mother, to Southern Hills Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The mother of the boy was listed in critical condition.

