Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by suspected D.U.I. driver

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman who was fatally struck by a driver as she attempted to cross the street outside of a marked cross walk was identified by the Clark County Coroner on Monday. 

Stephene Lynn Normand, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines on July 27. The coroner said she died of blunt force injuries. 

Police said Normand was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck left the scene but later returned, according to Metro Police. Officers arrested the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.

