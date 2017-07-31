Coroner identifies teen killed in NLV rollover crash

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)

A teen killed in a rollover crash last week was identified by the Clark County Coroner on Monday.

17-year-old Brittnie Rochelle Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on July 29 around 1 a.m. The accident happened in North Las Vegas on Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street.

A cause of death was not available at this time.

