Coroner identifies teen killed in NLV rollover crash

Coroner identifies teen killed in NLV rollover crash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter) North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A teen killed in a rollover crash last week was identified by the Clark County Coroner on Monday. 

17-year-old Brittnie Rochelle Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on July 29 around 1 a.m. The accident happened in North Las Vegas on Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. 

A cause of death was not available at this time. 

