Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light identified

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Metro officers at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on July 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Metro officers at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on July 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash after running a red light near the Las Vegas Strip. 

Jared Nelson, 25, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. Nelson ran a red light at the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way causing him to collide with two vehicles on July 28. 

He was transported to University Medical Center where medical personnel pronounced him deceased. 

