Metro investigates weekend toddler drowning

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating the death of a toddler in a home west of the Strip.  

Officers and emergency crews responded to a call of a possible drowning at the 3900 block of South Decatur Boulevard on July 29 at 10:30 a.m., according to Metro Police. 

A one-year-old child was located in a bathtub and transported to University Medical Center where they were later pronounced deceased. 

No arrests have been made in connection to the death. 

Metro's Abuse and Neglect detectives are still investigating. 

