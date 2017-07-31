CCSD special ed. teacher accused of grabbing 4-year-old's arms, leaving marks

A Clark County School District special education teacher is accused of grabbing a four-year-old boy's arms, leaving marks.

Kathryn Navrides was arrested on Friday. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation into an incident that was reported on April 25.

According to her arrest report, Navrides taught students with autism at Deskin Elementary on North Pioneer Way in Las Vegas.

Specialized program teacher’s assistant Maryion Clark said in that report that she did a ‘safety check” for bruises on a four-year-old boy when he was dropped off, and she could not see any visible marks or bruises.

At 12:30, the boy had a tantrum and tried to go in the “cool down area” but Navrides put him back in the chair. Clark said she saw Navrides grab the boy by his arms and shake them while he was screaming and crying, the report said. He ran to cool down area.

Clark said Navrides followed the boy and when both were out of sight, she heard yelling. When boy came back to a table, Clark said she saw bruises on both arms. Navrides said they came from boy flailing his arms around during a tantrum, the arrest report said.

A first-aid assistant and registered nurse both looked at the boy and the nurse said marks on him looked like handprints, according to the report.

After the boy’s mother came to the school, she said he only had two scratches on wrist and bruise on back prior to this. She took boy to pediatrician, who said the boy looked like he was restrained. The child abuse pediatrician said photos taken of marks looked like grab marks.

According to the arrest report, when the boy was asked what happened, he said, “Ms. Katie did it.” When he was taken to school on April 26, he didn’t want to go in and cried.

The investigation, conducted by the department's investigations bureau in conjunction with Child Protective Services, "substantiated a case of corporal punishment against a student."

Navrides was hired by the school district in August 2009. She was a special education teacher at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School at the time. She is currently assigned to home.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Clark County School District Police Department

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.