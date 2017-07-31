Man beats woman with metal pipe, barricades himself in home

NHP and LVMPD closed down the intersection of Blue Diamond and Rainbow after barricade situation (LVACS).

A man barricaded himself in an abandoned home in the southwest Valley after beating a woman with a metal pipe.

Las Vegas Metro police and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 2:45 p.m.

After multiple attempts by officers to convince the suspect to exit the vacant home, the man refuses to surrender.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area of Blue Diamond Road near Rainbow Boulevard as police have closed at least one roadway.

