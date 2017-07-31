Vegas Golden Knights single game tickets go on sale in August

Single game tickets for the Vegas Golden Knights will go on sale during the second week of August for the 2017 to 2018 season at T-Mobile Arena.

The team announced tickets for preseason games will go on sale on Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the three preseason games on Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m., Sept. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. or on Oct. 1 against the San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m.

Tickets for regular season games will go on sale on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. with limited quantities for games against all 30 NHL teams. The tickets will start at $65.

There will be a purchase limit of eight tickets per game for preseason and the regular season.

The team will also hold two exclusive presales on Monday Aig. 14 at 8 a.m. for premium tickets for glass seats, center ice club, and opera box seating.

Tickets will only be available for purchase online here.

Fans that would like to purchase tickets immediately have the option to purchase a limited number of 22-game and 11-game memberships online here with packages starting at $50 per game.

