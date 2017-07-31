The Mirage welcomes new dolphin calf

Huf N Puf is shown with her new calf in an undated image. (The Mirage)

A new dolphin calf is making a splash with at The Mirage.

The resort welcomed the female calf who was born on July 17. Her mother is Huf n Puf, who was born at Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in March 2002.

The resort said the calf and mother are doing well. After delivery, the calf swam unassisted to the water's surface to take her first breath.

“Everyone at The Mirage is thrilled about the new calf and how well she is doing,” said David Blasko, Director of Animal Care at The Mirage.

The new calf, which will soon be named, is nursing well and bonding with her mother as she follows her around the habitat

Huf n Puf and her new calf are in the birthing and research pool, which is open to the public during operating hours.

More information on Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat can be found online here.

