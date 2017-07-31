Officer involved in Valley marijuana dispensary shooting identified

Officers shown with crime tape marking a burglary scene at a marijuana dispensary in central Las Vegas on July 29, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

A five-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was identified as the officer involved in a shooting at a Las Vegas marijuana dispensary on Saturday.

Officer Lazar Siroyan, 37, was identified as the officer, according to Las Vegas Metro police. He has been employed with the department since June 2012 and was assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Western Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Interstate 15 after a burglary at the Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary.

Metro said officers attempted to stop the suspects, but the four men, armed with crowbars did not cooperate and left the scene. Officer Siroyan fired a shot in the direction of a suspect but missed. All four suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Police said they found items that belonged to the dispensary inside a vehicle used in the burglary.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officer Siroyan has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.

