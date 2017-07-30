Marijuana dispensaries on high alert following weekend burglary

Officers shown with crime tape marking a burglary scene at a marijuana dispensary in central Las Vegas on July 29, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Marijuana dispensaries around the Valley are on high alert after four suspects broke into a medical marijuana establishment over the weekend.

“The industry needs to take its security very seriously,” Shango Marijuana Dispensary Matthew Gardiner said.

The burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Police arrested four suspected thieves after they were caught in the act, police said.

According to police, the suspects targeted Black Jack Collective medical marijuana dispensary near Western and Oakey.

Responding officers caught the suspects mid-burglary and demanded the suspects stop. When the suspects did not listen, an officer fired a round, police said. No one was injured.

Black Jack Collective was open for business Sunday but declined to interview.

“We have quadruple the security we need,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner said Shango has armed guards and surveillance 24 hours a day.

Management at Sahara Wellness practice similar methods to minimize the threat of crime, especially with the launch of recreational sales.

“We had good security when it was medical but we've upped it a little,” spokesperson Brenda Gonzalez said. “We have cameras 24-hours a day and security guards 24-hours a day.”

Gonzalez said she works closely with police.

“The biggest deterrent is that we work with metro and there’s 24-hour video surveillance,” Gonzalez added.

The police department is expected to release more information on the burglary and shooting this week.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.