Authorities investigate death of man found inside a vehicle

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in a Hotel parking lot

A deceased man was discovered in a vehicle at a Hotel near the Las Vegas Strip Sunday afternoon.

Fire department crews responded to a call of an unresponsive man in his 40s inside a vehicle parked at the Red Roof Inn on 4350 Paradise Road around 1:30 p.m.

He was pronounced deceased by fire officials.

The Clark County Coroner ruled it a natural death.

