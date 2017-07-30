Authorities investigate death of man found inside a vehicle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities investigate death of man found inside a vehicle

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in a Hotel parking lot (Google Maps). Authorities are investigating the death of a man in a Hotel parking lot (Google Maps).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A deceased man was discovered in a vehicle at a Hotel near the Las Vegas Strip Sunday afternoon.

Fire department crews responded to a call of an unresponsive man in his 40s inside a vehicle parked at the Red Roof Inn on 4350 Paradise Road around 1:30 p.m.

He was pronounced deceased by fire officials.

The Clark County Coroner ruled it a natural death.

Check back for updates.

