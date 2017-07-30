Authorities search for missing swimmer at Lake Mead

Boats appear on Lake Mead in this undated file photo (FILE/FOX5)

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while swimming at Lake Mead Sunday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., two men were swimming from a boat on the lake, near the Hoover Dam, when they began to struggle in the water according to Lake Mead officials.

A National Park Service volunteer boat was able to rescue one of the men, but the second swimmer was last seen going underwater.

Hoover Dam Police, Metro, Nevada Department of Wildlife and the National Park Service were continuing their search for the man according to the park service.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information as the incident remains under investigation.

