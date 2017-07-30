Monsoonal weather continues in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Monsoonal weather continues in Southern Nevada

Lightning lit up the Las Vegas sky on July 29, 2017 with a late evening thunderstorm. (Courtesy: David Lee) Lightning lit up the Las Vegas sky on July 29, 2017 with a late evening thunderstorm. (Courtesy: David Lee)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Monsoonal moisture continues to be in Southern Nevada as thunderstorms blew through parts of Henderson and east Las Vegas late Saturday evening.

The atmosphere will remain filled with chances of showers and more thunderstorms throughout the day Sunday according to FOX5's Les Krifaton. 

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flood advisory Sunday afternoon for the Mt. Charleston area.

The heavier clouds should suppress daytime heating, but there's a chance for those pop-up thunderstorms throughout the week.

High temperatures are in the forecast to be an average of about 105 degrees for the first week of August.

