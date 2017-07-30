Free tickets available for Killers concert on Vegas Strip

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on the "Battle Born" tour in Los Angeles on May 2, 2013. (Source: AP)

Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced The Killers will perform a free pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night.

The concert will be held at the Caesars Palace hotel-casino with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the performance expected to start at 8 p.m.

This event will be part of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" broadcast that will air at 11:35 p.m., according to a press release.

The LVCVA said the public is welcome to view the concert and free tickets are available.

The Las Vegas natives are expected to perform a sneak preview of their new album Wonderful Wonderful along with other hits for a total of six songs.

General public viewing will be from The Vortex at the LINQ Hotel-casino according to Caesars.

FOX5 will have continued coverage of the event.

