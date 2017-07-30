U.S. Secretary stops in Nevada, continues national monument review

The sign at Gold Butte National Monument is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Earlier this year President Trump signed an executive order asking the interior secretary to review national monument declarations over the past two decades.

These lands are protected under the Antiquities Act and now Nevada's Gold Butte and Basin and Range monuments are up for review with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visiting the state Sunday.

Based on the conclusion of Zinke’s review, the monuments could remain how they are, made smaller or lose their designation.

The Department of the Interior opened the process for public comment for 60 days, ending July 10.

During that period, land advocates said more than 90 percent of the comments received expressed support for maintaining or expanding national monuments with more than 90 thousand comments submitted in support of Basin and Range as well as Gold Butte.

Opponents to the monuments say it's an example of federal overreach and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she has a message to the interior secretary about his review.

"Listen, Secretary Zinke, you need to hear from the number of Nevadans that I hear from that want us to protect these pristine and sacred lands.” Cortez Masto said. “It is important that he hears from everyone and we don't play politics with this."

Zinke is scheduled to stop in Bunkerville, Nevada Sunday evening and discuss the national monument review.

Monday, land supporters are also planning to come together in Southern Nevada to take a stand in hopes to convince the interior secretary to maintain the national landmark status of Gold Butte and Basin and Range.

Scheduled speakers on Monday include monument advocates, elected officials, business and community leaders, according to a release, with a meeting time of 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Office Park in east Las Vegas.

