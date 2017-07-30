Cheesecake Factory specials on National Cheesecake Day

Sunday is National Cheesecake Day and the Cheesecake Factory is having a two-day celebration.

The upscale casual dining restaurant is offering a slice of cheesecake at half price Sunday and Monday, July 31 in honor of the holiday.

The offer is available for dine-in guests only, according to the company, and good on any of the more than 30 available flavors of cheesecake.

On Sunday, the restaurant will also introduce a new flavorful dessert called Celebration Cheesecake.

This cheesecake will have layers of vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting.

The Cheesecake Factory has a few locations in Southern Nevada and opens daily at 10 a.m.

More information on this National Cheesecake Day special can be seen here.

