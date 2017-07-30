Nevada troopers search for driver in critical hit-and-run crash

Driver of pickup truck critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15 on July 30, 2017. (NHP/Twitter)

Nevada Highway Patrol at the scene of a critical hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15 on July 30, 2017. (NHP/Twitter)

Authorities are looking for a driver who left the scene of a critical auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 15.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of the Nevada Highway Patrol, said troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on southbound I-15 near the Spring Mountain Road exit at 4:21 a.m.

A Chevy S-10 pickup truck was broken down at that location in the right travel lane, according to authorities, and the driver was checking on the vehicle when a Toyota accidentally rear-ended the stalled truck.

Troopers said this collision caused traffic to slow on the highway, as the impact pushed the pickup driver onto the roadway.

A black Chevy Suburban went around the traffic, but in doing so ran over the pickup driver, according to Buratczuk.

The Suburban then failed to stop after striking the pedestrian and highway patrol said they are actively searching for the driver.

Troopers said the pickup driver was transported to the University Center in critical condition.

Travel lanes were restricted on southbound I-15 while NHP investigated the crash scene.

Authorities urged anyone with more information or if they witnessed the collision to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100.

