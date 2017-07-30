After teen's tragic death, friends want community to cherish every moment

Friends of Haylei Hughes, the Las Vegas teen who died while hiking in Washington State, are doing their best to cope with the loss. Haylei fell into a waterfall while hiking Wednesday. Her body was discovered Thursday evening.

“It's tough to think that you won't be able to give her any affection anymore just like anything,” friend Payton Caci said through tears. “The pain that we're feeling is the worst thing that we've ever felt in our life.”

Haylei’s friends say her death has opened their eyes, teaching them not to take any moment for granted.

“Tomorrow is really not promised, that's what I took out of this situation, because, literally, we talked to her a day before this happened and instantly she's gone like that,” long-time friend Elijah Coleman said.

“We feel like we're invincible and we hear about all these things around us and it's like well that's not gonna happen to me, I don't have to go through that and it finally happens and this is the first hard loss for me personally,” friend Katie Georgev said.

They want the community to remember Haylei for her bold personality and her loving heart.

“She was a genuinely good person and I want everybody to feel like they're loved and appreciated at the end of the day,” Coleman said.

“One thing that I wish I could have done is just tell her that I loved her every day and just know that I was always here for her and I just wish I could give her one last word, or just even a hug just to say bye, cause it just doesn't feel real that she's gone,” Caci said.

“If I could tell Haylei one thing, it's that she's my sister, she's my family. She's not just a memory, she's always gonna be with me and I love her to death,” Georgev said.

