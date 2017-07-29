Passenger strips naked on Spirit Airline flight at McCarran Airport

A passenger stripped naked on a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas for Oakland Saturday morning, according to a McCarran International airport official.

Metro officers responded to the flight gate after receiving a report of the nude passenger around 11:30 a.m. before the flight left the runway, said McCarran public information officer Chris Jones.

The passenger reportedly removed their clothes while the flight was boarding and then attempted to approach a flight attendant, Jones said.

Lt. Carlos Hank confirmed the passenger is receiving treatment in reference to a medical episode.

No further details were released at this time.

