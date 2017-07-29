Passenger strips naked on Spirit Airline flight at McCarran Airp - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Passenger strips naked on Spirit Airline flight at McCarran Airport

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A Spirit Airlines jet lands in this undated photo. (Source: Spirit Airlines website) A Spirit Airlines jet lands in this undated photo. (Source: Spirit Airlines website)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A passenger stripped naked on a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas for Oakland Saturday morning, according to a McCarran International airport official. 

Metro officers responded to the flight gate after receiving a report of the nude passenger around 11:30 a.m. before the flight left the runway, said McCarran public information officer Chris Jones. 

The passenger reportedly removed their clothes while the flight was boarding and then attempted to approach a flight attendant, Jones said.

Lt. Carlos Hank confirmed the passenger is receiving treatment in reference to a medical episode.  

No further details were released at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.