Restaurants offering deals on National Chicken Wing Day

Saturday marks National Chicken Wing Day.

Chicken wings have long been a staple of the southern states, along with hot wings born in Buffalo in the year 1964.

Many restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley are offering deals to celebrate the holiday according to offers.com:

Buffalo Wild Wings – Get half price wings on National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, dine-in only at participating restaurants.

Chuck E Cheese – $1 off small chicken wings from Chuck E Cheese, now until August 17.

Hooters – 10 Free smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings on July 29. Dine in only. At participating locations. One offer per person.

KFC – $10 Chicken Share. Share either nine extra crispy tenders, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets, or twelve hot wings.

Wingstop – Get 5 free boneless wings with any wing purchase, July 29, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at all locations – dine-in, to-go, and online.

FOX5 will have updates on this list when more deals are announced.

