Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting

Metro said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Western Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard, before 5 a.m. regarding the incident.

An officer involved shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Western Ave. @LVMPD_PIO is on the way to the scene. #LVMPDnews #OIS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 29, 2017

A public information officer will provide further updates when available, according to authorities.

No further immediate information was released by Metro.

