Burglary at Vegas pot dispensary leads to shooting

Metro at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on July 29, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Officers shown with crime tape marking a burglary scene at a marijuana dispensary in central Las Vegas on July 29, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Metro police said they are investigating an early morning burglary at a marijuana dispensary that led to one of their officers firing a shotgun at a suspect involved Saturday.

Officers responded to 1860 Western Ave., near Oakey Boulevard, at 4:20 a.m. with reports of a burglary in progress at the Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary.

Once officers arrived they attempted to make contact with the thieves, but the four men, three armed with crowbars, did not cooperate and fled the scene.

Authorities said an officer fired a shotgun in the direction of the fleeing suspect, missed, but police were able to capture the men after a foot pursuit.

An officer involved shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Western Ave. @LVMPD_PIO is on the way to the scene. #LVMPDnews #OIS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 29, 2017

Items that belonged to the dispensary were also found in the vehicle being used in the burglary, according to Metro.

Police said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and will release more information when available.

