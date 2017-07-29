Las Vegas boy battling cancer uses 'the force' for a different fight

It wasn't long long ago, but it was a scene from out of this world Friday, as five-year-old Darrian "DD" Nordstrom faced off against a Star Wars villain in an epic lightsaber duel.

But before Friday's fight, DD had a different battle.

"DD actually was our foster child in the beginning," his mom, Patricia Nordstrom said. "When he was two-and-a-half he was diagnosed with a malignant rhabnoid tumor."

The tumor is a rare form of cancer. Doctors told family members DD's disease was terminal. So the little boy and his family got to work on a "life list."

"He wanted to go to a water park because he had always been tied down with tubes and stuff," Patricia said. "We still have to take him camping."

Some things already got checked off the list, like when DD got a care package from the Golden State Warriors

"He wants to meet Steph Curry," Patricia said.

Along the way, DD's parents were able to check something off their own list.

"We were able to adopt him and make him our forever child, which was the most important part of this whole role," Patricia said.

Still left on DD's the "life list" was a lightsaber duel with Star Wars villain Kylo Ren. So on Friday, dozens of friends came together to make that wish come true.

And in that fight? DD came out on top.

