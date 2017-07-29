Las Vegas community raises money for injured and abandoned dog

Cashew was abandoned in the desert in southwest Las Vegas. (GoFundMe)

Neighbors in a southwest Las Vegas community are rallying together to raise money and find a new home for a dog that was abandoned and hurt on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, someone posted in a Facebook group for the Mountain's Edge Community asking if someone could help pick up an injured dog.

According to a GoFundMe page, it appeared as though the dog, named Cashew, was neglected and "dumped in the desert to die."

Several people commented and offered to take in Cashew. Friday, Cashew went home with his foster mom.

Melissa Roberts-Crevling, who is fostering Cashew, said "there's no way he could have wandered off. He has a hard time walking with his hind legs giving out. He scoots a lot so it looks like a case of abandonment. It was a good turn of events, everyone rallied together on his behalf."

Cashew's injuries include hip dysplasia, arthritis, an eye infection and muscle atrophy, according to the GoFundMe.

Community members said they are raising money to help pay for Cashew's medical bills.

To donate to Cashew's GoFundMe, click here.

