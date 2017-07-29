Cortez Masto: Majority of Nevadans want national monuments protected

The sign at Gold Butte National Monument is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be stopping in Nevada on Sunday and Monday to review the state’s national monuments.

The future of the Basin and Range National Monument and Gold Butte National Monument could rest in Zinke's hands.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto shared a message to Zinke with FOX5.

“Listen, Zinke, you need to hear from the majority of Nevadans that I hear from, that want us to protect these pristine lands and sacred lands," Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto said she is speaking on behalf of thousands of Nevadans that wrote to her about protecting state landmarks.

"For our hunters, for protection of sacred tribal lands that are in some of our tribal reservations there, it is important that he hears from everyone and we don't play politics with this,” Cortez Masto said.

President Donald Trump tasked Zinke with reviewing many of the country's national monuments, that job has now led him to Nevada’s Basin and Range as well as Gold Butte.

"I have a stack of maps and a stack of comments on them, so I'm reading through. But these monuments are important enough for me to go out and see personally,” Zinke said.

Based on Zinke's review the monuments could be made smaller or lose their designation.

Environmentalists believe changes could lead to vandalism and disrepair.

However, opponents of the monuments said it’s a text book example of federal overreach.

"This isn’t a political issue. This is an issue that is important for the many people that live in Nevada,” Cortez Masto said.

Zinke is visiting eight monuments in person and he is reviewing 21 overall.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.